The YWCA of the Niagara Frontier has announced that CEO Kathleen A. Granchelli is retiring on Dec. 1.
Board of Directors Co-Presidents Jackie Davis and Christine Weeks say Perrin Associates has been retained to assist in the search for her successor to facilitate a smooth leadership transition.
“For the past 30 years, Kathy has been at the heart of every success at this wonderful organization,” Weeks said. “It will be difficult to say goodbye to her, but the board is up to the challenge of finding the right person to fill her enormously capable shoes.”
Added Davis, “During her tenure, Kathy has transformed our YWCA into an agency that meets every need of women survivors of domestic violence and their children. We are perfectly positioned to continue the good work she initiated for many years to come.”
Granchelli joined the YWCA of Lockport in 1994 as CEO, and immediately facilitated a name change to the YWCA of Niagara to accurately reflect the community it served. Under her leadership, the YWCA has addressed the tremendous need for housing for women escaping domestic violence and homelessness.
Among the numerous housing projects developed during Granchelli’s tenure are: Carolyn’s House, based in Niagara Falls; a domestic violence safe dwelling in eastern Niagara County and dozens of transitional and permanent housing apartments across Niagara County for women and children in need of a safe place to live.
“Leaving the YWCA is one of the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make,” Granchelli said. “It has been my life’s work to make our corner of the world a better place for all women, and I can assure our community that this organization will remain in good hands.”
The YWCA’s rapid growth with Granchelli at the helm led to a merger five years ago with the YWCA of the Tonawandas, resulting in its current name, the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier.
