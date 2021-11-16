Carson Daly’s right. They’re celebrating in Lockport.
Joshua Vacanti advanced to the final 11 during Tuesday night’s episode of “The Voice.”
On Monday night, Vacanti, with Team Legend, performed “You Will Be Found” from “Dear Evan Hansen,” dedicating his performance to his high school drama and music teachers. The performance drew rave reviews on some websites.
Vacanti has cited school staff for his success.
“If I had to pick someone that I think has been supportive and influential, I’d maybe say the music theater department educators at Lockport High School,” later adding. “I struggled a lot in school and when I got to the music department in high school it was definitely a safe haven for me. It was such a great place, an encouraging place to be and I really came out of my shell. I’ve been blessed to have so many musical educators in my life.”
“The Voice” next airs on Monday on NBC.
For those looking to vote, the Voice has an official app, or participants can vote online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.
