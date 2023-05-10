Lockport’s Chemical Design Inc. is looking at receiving $667,233 in tax incentives for its new manufacturing facility 2 miles from its current site.
The company, a subsidiary of Zeton US Properties, is seeking to build its new operations at 115 Oakhurst St., moving from its Market Street location. The 16,000 square foot facility will feature office space and manufacturing space for assembling equipment for air purification, hydrogen, syngas natural gas, petrochemical and vent gas recovery.
Chemical Design President Darren Wildt said they have outgrown the space it currently rents at 285 Market St. in Lockport, its parent company purchased the 6.13 acre site earlier this year.
“With all the green energy and hydrogen that’s being generated, it’s really our business that’s taking off,” Wildt said.
The equipment Chemical Design manufactures is used in the electrolysis process for creating hydrogen fuel, which uses electricity to split hydrogen and oxygen found in water. Wildt says their devices creates 99.49% pure hydrogen that can be used to power cars and forklifts.
“Plants are going up all over the place,” he said.
The estimated project cost is $5.23 million, with $4 million from construction and improvements, $500,000 from furniture, fixtures, and equipment, $400,000 in soft costs, $325,000 in property acquisition, and $5,000 for other costs. Chemical Design currently has 23 jobs and expects to add 12 new jobs in engineering, administration, and assembly over the next three years, with an estimated payroll of $70,000 per job.
The $667,233 in benefits from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency include $428,008 in property tax exemptions, $200,000 in sales tax exemptions, and $39,225 in mortgage recording tax exemptions.
Chemical Design had wanted to move into the city-owned Dussault Foundry site on Washburn Street before Zeton US Properties purchased the Oakhurst Street site this past January.
Wildt anticipates construction will take around a year, with project bids planned to go out in July and contracts awarded in September.
A public hearing about the project and these incentives will take place at 1 p.m. May 31 at the Lockport City Hall before the IDA gives final approval.
