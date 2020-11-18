Lockport woman killed in head-on collision in Pendleton

A 70-year-old Lockport woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in an automobile accident in the Town of Pendleton.
New York State Police reported that at about 1:15 p.m. state troopers responded to Beach Ridge Road in Pendleton for a head-on vehicle collision. Police said further investigation revealed that a 2002 Ford F-250 was traveling westbound on Beach Ridge Road when it passed an uninvolved vehicle and lost control while entering the westbound lane. At that point, police said the vehicle struck a 2021 Honda Pilot traveling eastbound on Beach Ridge Road head-on.
The operator of the Honda, Peggy Ann Shea-Robichaud, 70, of Lockport, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The operator of the Ford, Alexander K. Maldiner, 18, was transported to Erie County Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
New York State Pollice Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in this collision.
State police said the accident remains under investigation.
