LOCKPORT — Laura Grote didn't just save one life, she saved 54 — if you go by the nine-lives rule.
While walking her trusty dog, Joleen, a rescued animal from Texas, through Outwater Park last week, Laura happened upon a black cat and three black kittens wandering around the area near the park's scenic overlook, called Donnelly Point. Nearby, she found a box with two more kittens.
Noticing city worker Scott Cercone chatting with Alderman Mark Devine nearby, Laura made her pitch and soon the feline rescue mission was on.
“I said, ‘Someone just dropped off a bunch of cats in a box. Watch those cats until I get back,’ and I went home and got my significant other, Art, and everyone helped me get them all in a box,” Laura said.
“We had to wait because the SPCA wasn't open yet, so I took them home and into my back room,” she said.
Cercone, a city employee for the past 14 years, said he was glad to help out the animal lover.
“She just happened to be out walking her dog. I'm glad she was the one who found them,” Cercone said. “She took them to the SPCA, kept one and gave the rest to them.”
Grote, who named her new cat, “Gnocchi,” said she was impressed with the SPCA's response. “They took the cats without hesitation and were really helpful. They were all really nice,” she said.
Alderman Devine said all's well that end's well.
“I'm really really proud of Laura, Art and Scot,” Devine said. ”How you treat animals shows a lot about your own personal character and to try to help these cats that were left unbelievably by someone, for whatever reason, we're glad and thankful that we have people like them who step up to the plate and do the right things.”
