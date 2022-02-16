Lockport UPS Store struck by vehicle Wednesday

LOCKPORT — A vehicle crashed into the UPS Store on South Transit Road on Wednesday morning, causing damage to the building. The UPS Store is now closed for repairs.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, a 2021 Chevrolet Colorado crashed into the front door, front window and brick wall of the storefront about 9:40 a.m. The driver said they hit the gas pedal instead of the brake while pulling into a parking spot.
No injuries were reported, the sheriff's office said. The Lockport town building inspector was summoned to assess damage to the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.