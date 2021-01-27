Lockport Tops plaza up for sale

TOWN OF LOCKPORT — The Tops Plaza in the Town of Lockport has been put up for sale by Cushman & Wakefield Brokerage Co. of Buffalo.
The sale will not effect the Western New York grocery giant's current lease at 5827 South Transit Road, which is good for at least another 30 years, according to Kathleen Sautter, Tops media representative.
Bids are now being accepted for the sale, C&W officials said, adding that there is no specific asking price for the 166,634-square-foot retail asset. The Tops Plaza is currently owned by “G&I IX Empire Tops Plaza, Tarrytown, N.Y.” according to the Town of Lockport Engineering Department. Sautter said the owner, “is an investment partnership that is not associated with Tops Friendly Markets.”
Cushman & Wakefield said the Tops Plaza is currently about 97% occupied, anchored by the 92,000-square-foot Tops Friendly Markets and a 24,497-square-foot TJ Maxx. C&W’s Andrew Merin, David Bernhaut, Gary Gabriel, Brian Whitmer and Max Helfman and Pyramid Brokerage Company’s Benedict Borruso are identified as the individuals responsible for marketing the plaza.
“Tops Plaza offers investors a great opportunity to acquire the submarket’s dominant grocery-anchored center,” Gabriel said in a press release.
“The asset offers durable, financeable cash flow supported by high-performing anchor tenants and a weighted average lease term of over five years.”
Tops Plaza is currently leased to 10 tenants, including Citizens Bank, H&R Block, Supercuts, Goodwill, Solar Nails & Spa, Shoe Department Encore and Maurice's.
“This center is exceptionally well-positioned,” said Whitmer, adding that Lockport's Tops ranks first in foot traffic out of the chain’s 131 stores, according to Placer.ai data.
Cushman & Wakefield employs 53,000 people worldwide in 400 offices and 60 countries.
Founded in 1962 with headquarters in Williamsville, Tops Friendly Markets has stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.
