Lockport residents are encouraged to greet the 750 cyclists participating in the 25th year of the Cycle the Erie Canal bike tour between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Canal Street.
Volunteers from the Locks Heritage District will be on hand with water stations for the cyclists. Steamworks Coffee will be set up as a “grab-and-go” for breakfast food and coffee. Guitar instrumental music will be performed by Joe Ferchen.
Lockport Main Street Director Grace Platt said this is the second time the group has organized the event. Many of the bicyclists will be from out-of-state and also international, she said.
According to Platt, the event checks off one of the boxes Lockport needs for the “Empire State Trail Towns” designation by Trails & Parks New York. The other having a landing site online focused on cycling. Information on Lockport will also be handed out to bicyclists, in case they’d like to come back to further explore.
“The event gives them a rest stop and places them to see the best of Lockport,” Platt said.
