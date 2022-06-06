LOCKPORT — After a recent bump in the road, the Rail Yard Skatepark project may have found its stride. City of Lockport officials and the Greater Lockport Development Corporation board of directors are cooperating to find a way to make GLDC the contracting agent for a design/build of the concrete skatepark.
Where city officials had understood that several municipalities built their own skateparks using the design/build process — in which both the skatepark design and construction are handled by the same company — a recent letter from the Association of General Contractors regarding New York State law disrupted the city’s plan to see the $550,000 skatepark developed this year.
The letter, signed by association vice president Joseph Hogan, informed the city that it cannot legally award a design/build contract because New York General Municipal Law requires it to make "complete plans and specs" available to potential bidders for construction work. In other words, the city can't hire one firm to both design and build a skatepark.
The end result of separating the two jobs would be a higher cost to design and construct the park, which would ultimately mean a smaller skatepark, according to John Craig, chairman of Lockport Community Services Inc., the local non-profit organization that raised most of the money for it.
While LCS could not be the contracting agency — the insurance alone would have been costly — city engineer Steven Pump left a skatepark meeting on May 18 thinking that maybe GLDC could be.
Mayor Michelle Roman had a similar thought, reasoning that the skatepark is a development for the city and GLDC, which helps attract visitors through its development of different properties, might have a role. They approached GLDC president Brian Smith, who took up the suggestion with the board of directors last week.
“They agreed,” Smith said. “The GLDC will be the contracting agency.”
The Common Council will be presented with a resolution to make the deal official at its business meeting next week.
“We’re very excited to move forward with this,” Roman said. “People travel all over to go to skateparks, which makes it a good fit with the GLDC. We want this to be a destination.”
