Lockport officials listened Monday evening to members of the community as they voiced frustration over incidents of social injustice, both nationally and locally.
More than a hundred people from all different backgrounds and representing a wide range of ages gathered outside of Lockport City Hall at around 6 p.m. in a demonstration not unlike others that have played out across the country in the aftermath of the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Protesters in Lockport were greeted at city hall by dozens of local law enforcement officers from the city department as well as the Niagara County's Sheriff's Office and the New York State Police. Officers, equipped in turnout gear, formed a line in front of city hall.
At one point during the demonstration, as a show of solidarity for the protesters, Mayor Michelle Roman and Lockport police officers took a knee with members of the crowd.
One death involving a local African American male was on the minds of many of the protesters who gathered Monday.
Lockport resident Troy Hodge died while in police custody in June 2019. The incident remains under investigation by the New York State Attorney General's Office.
On Friday, a spokesperson for the AG's office told the Union Sun & Journal that the matter that there is currently no update on the status of the investigation.
Monday's protest was organized by Desiree Crenshaw, Hodge's stepdaughter.
During the demonstration, protesters chanted "mom, don't let them kill me," which is a reference to the night Hodge died. Another common chant led by protesters included, "No justice, no peace." Throughout the protest, Crenshaw emphasized that violence was unacceptable.
"I cannot stress this enough, do not tear up our own neighborhood to make a point," Crenshaw said.
Towards the end of the protest, common council President and Third Ward Alderman Mark Devine was given the megaphone and encouraged the protesters to make change through voting and government participation.
"One way to make change is to vote," Devine said, adding that there is an upcoming school board election on June 9.
The Monday night protest was peaceful with Crenshaw and protesters talking with city officials at several points. After she was done speaking, Crenshaw told a reporter she felt city officials understood the points protesters were trying to make.
"I'm very happy that we had the turnout we did," Crenshaw said.
In an interview following the protest, Roman thanked Crenshaw and others for demonstrating in a peaceful manner.
"She wanted to make sure that it was a peaceful protest and to make sure that nobody forgot Troy. And I stand with them. We understand. We hear them. And we are already making changes and we will continue to make changes, so that our community can move forward in a positive direction," Roman said.
Roman said Monday night proves that the community can come together in a positive and productive way. She said she felt the community responded well when she and the officers took a knee.
"The community hugged them," she said. "The community shook their hands."
