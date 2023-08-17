LOCKPORT — A Lockport police officer was suspended without pay this week following an investigation into allegations he made an unauthorized copy of police body camera footage and showed it to someone outside the department.
Aaron Belling, a long-time police officer who Police Chief Steve Abbott said had served the community for almost 20 years, received a 30-day suspension without pay, as well as having his administrative supervisor access canceled. Belling had been a compliance officer, Abbott said, and had helped the current officer, which was the reason he was able to access the body camera footage.
Abbott said that while body camera image is not “secret,” it is only available through proper procedures, such as as Freedom of Information Act, and no such copies are made without Abbott’s approval.
The violation occurred on May 23 in which, according to an administrative report, Belling accessed the body camera footage and made a 15-second recording on his cell phone. He said he shared it with his wife.
Belling was not involved in the footage or arrest made within it.
Abbott said that after the incident was reported, an investigation was made and was presented to the police board, a five-member board of civilians without ties to law enforcement and who were never law enforcement officers in the past, to decide the correct disciplinary measures to take.
The charge against Belling are cited in the police department’s conduct policy which restricts, “any other on- or off-duty conduct which any member knows or reasonably should know is unbecoming a member of his department, is contrary to good order, efficiency, or morale, or tends to reflect unfavorably upon this department or its members.”
He is also charged with “unauthorized access, disclosure of use” of any “information, photograph, video or other recording obtained or accessed as a result of employment or appointment to this department without the express authorization of the chief of police or the authorized designee.”
Abbott said that Belling admitted to the violation, saying it was a “stupid mistake.”
