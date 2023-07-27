LOCKPORT — A city police officer received a three-day unpaid suspension from the department following an Oct. 20 driving while intoxicated arrest in Montana while he was on vacation.
The officer, Wade Boyer, was placed on desk duty for more than six months while the Montana courts handled the incident.
According to the complaint report acquired through the Freedom of Information Act, Boyer was, “out drinking on October 20th, 2022 while on vacation when he made the decision to get behind the wheel of his car and drive.”
The report goes on to say that while Boyer did not submit to a Breathalyzer test, he was arrested for alleged DWI by Montana State Troopers who pulled him over for speeding.
After being pulled over, troopers witnessed an open container of alcohol on the floor of the front passenger seat of his vehicle. Boyer also identified himself as a Lockport police officer and asked to talk off-camera to the arresting officer.
“This behavior raised suspicions that he was trying to influence the outcome of the investigation due to his law enforcement status. The troopers refused his request,” read the report.
On April 4 in a Montana court room, Boyer’s criminal charges for driving while intoxicated were dismissed.
Boyer was formally suspended for three days without pay by the Lockport Police Department in May for violating “Standards of Conduct” in which his actions were deemed “contrary to good order, efficiency or morale.” Lockport police officers’ conduct is expected to be upheld on or off duty.
He was also charged with “Ethics Sub A” which he violated by “Using or disclosing one’s status as a member of the Lockport Police Department in any way that could reasonably be perceived as an attempt to gain influence or authority for non-department business.”
Deputy Counsel Jason Cafarella said that the court in Montana had jurisdiction over the case and he was unsurprised that the investigation took so long, noting that if the case was the other way around, it would’ve taken similarly long.
“It was not an abnormal amount of time to complete,” he said.
Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott also noted Boyer’s removal from “privileged duty assignments,” including the county’s Emergency Response Team, the LPD Quick Response Team, field training and instructing at the Niagara County Police Academy, as part of the disciplinary actions taken.
“You don’t start day-one on one of these teams, Quick Response Teams, SWAT teams, instructing. These are coveted positions that people become police officers to do, but you only get them through following the rules,” he said.
Abbott said it wasn’t inconceivable that Boyer could return to the teams, but that individuals assigned to duties such as these, “have years of good behavior and placing the department in a good light.”
Boyer has been with the department for six years. He has been reinstated to street patrol.
