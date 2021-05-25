The Historical Association of Lewiston will present its May program — the 28th Infantry Regiment and Fort Niagara: A Proud History with Edward Jackson presenting at 7 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 505 Cayuga St., Lewiston.
Jackson’s presentation will explain why the 28th Infantry Regiment has a very interesting history and Fort Niagara’s connection. One of the most important parts of that history was the Battle at Cantigny; which was fought on May 28-30 1918. This would be the first battle on European soil by any U.S. forces. The 28th was the lead and main unit in this battle. They would be successful in driving the Germans out the village of Cantigny and stop the forward advance of the Germans into France. One of the most important elements of this operation was it was fully planned and executed by American officers and fought by American troops.
Jackson grew up in Lockport and attended Lockport schools graduating in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam as a combat infantryman. Returning home, he attended Niagara Community College. After a break of about 40 years Ed was able to finish and go on to Niagara University. He majored in Business Management and History and received his Bachelors of Science degree with a minor in History.
Ed worked in many management positions for several companies and would own two companies, the last of which was a warehousing and trucking company located in Lockport. Due to health issues he was forced into changing directions. He has done research on and presentations on several military topics. Ed has done presentations at Niagara University on his experiences in Vietnam. He also works with returning Veterans in the Niagara County Veterans Court. He is a past commander of Vietnam Veterans of America Charter 268 and also is the present commander of VFW Post 313 of Youngstown. He also serves as a tour guide at Old Fort Niagara.
This community event is free and open to all. This is a new meeting location; please use the back entrance next to the church parking lot. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all present must wear appropriate facial covering and practice social distancing during the presentation. Hand sanitizer will be available. There will be a 100-person seating limitation. There will be no refreshments served at this meeting.
