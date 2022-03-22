A Lockport man was killed by a suspected drunken driver Sunday on Route 104 in the Town of Parma in Monroe County.
Stephen Kneeland, 52, of Lockport, died at the scene following the crash which occurred about 10 p.m. Sunday, according to media reports. Kneeland’s Nissan Pathfinder was struck by a Ford F-150 that was traveling in the wrong lane at the time of the collision.
James Jacobs, 34, from North Carolina, was reportedly arrested and charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. He pleaded not guilty Monday to the charges. He was being held on a $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond in Parma.
A GoFundMe page says Kneeland was returning from his sons’ swim meet when the crash occurred. It also states his family was in a second vehicle nearby at the time of the collision. As of Tuesday night, more than $30,000 had been raised.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.