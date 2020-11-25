Lockport man charged with thefts at auto shop

A Lockport man is facing multiple charges stemming from a series of thefts from motor vehicles and an attempted robbery at a deli in the Town of Lockport.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced a series of charges against 26-year-old Alec Baker, who was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at his residence.
The sheriff's office said the investigation dates back to Nov. 17 when several vehicles were entered overnight while parked at Redline Automotive, 5700 Otto Park Place in the Town of Lockport. The thefts from the vehicles, some of which belonged to a local plumbing company, resulted in thousands of dollars worth of items being stolen, according to authorities. In addition, the sheriff's office said Carson's Deli, which is in close proximity to Redline, had an attempted burglary on the same night.
After an investigation conducted by Lt. Tracy Steen of the Sheriff's Office Criminal Bureau, with assistance from the Lockport Police Department, a search warrant was executed at Baker home in the City of Lockport. The sheriff's office said evidence was secured linking Baker to the crimes.
For the Redline incident, Baker has been charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, a D felony, two counts of third-degree grand larceny, a D felony, two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, an E felony, second-degree criminal mischief, a D felony, fourth-degree criminal mischief, an A misdemeanor and two counts of petit larceny, an A misdemeanor.
For the Carson's Deli incident, he was also charged with attempted burglary in the third degree, an E felony, criminal mischief in the third degree, an E felony and possession of burglar tools, an A misdemeanor.
Baker is being held at the Niagara County Jail awaiting centralized arraignment, according to the sheriff's office.
