Gardens Buffalo Niagara is presenting “Artists in Open Gardens,” a community-engaging program that brings free arts programming to Western New York through the welcoming settings of open gardens. The unique initiative aims to foster a vibrant cultural exchange by showcasing talented visual and performing artists in a diverse range of locations, including rural communities such as Gasport and East Aurora; suburban towns like Lancaster, Hamburg and Williamsville; and urban neighborhoods in the City of Buffalo.
All participating gardens, whether rural, suburban or urban, share a common thread of being gracious and welcoming hosts, setting the stage for a harmonious union of art and nature. “Artists in Open Gardens” is an extraordinary opportunity for visitors to experience the magic of active art making and live performances amidst the charm of the “backyard” setting, creating an intimate and immersive artistic experience.
The artists have been carefully selected not only for their talents but also for their eagerness to connect with visitors and engage with the audience. This program fosters an environment of inclusivity and encourages artists to invite their family, friends, and fans to join them, thereby introducing new audiences to the delights of Open Gardens.
ARTIST SCHEDULE
THURSDAY
• Lancaster — Visual Artist Catherine Walsh at Riexinger Garden, 101 Simme Road, 2 to 10 p.m.
• Tonawanda — Visual Artist Lucy Dietrich at Wanderland, 636 Delaware Road, 2 to 6 p.m.
• Williamsville — Performance by Tuesday Nite (Courtney Wofford & Sara Elizabeth Schall) at Shirley’s Garden, 5459 Center Pine Lane, noon to 6 p.m.
Performance by Sugar Before Bed (Martin LaMott & Cassidy Mull) at Le Petit Matin, 299 Reist St., 2 to 6 p.m.
Visual Artist Bree Gilliam at Parkview Gardens, 324 Mill St., 2 to 7 p.m.
• Buffalo — Visual Artist Avanna Duff at Loomis Garden, 89 Sixteenth St., 2 to 6 p.m.
Visual Artist Bianca McGraw at Bird Avenue Gardens, 604 Bird Ave, 5:30 pm-8:30pm
Performance by spud at Buffalo Harmony House Bed & Breakfast, 3 St John’s Place, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Visual Artist Madeline Bartley at Licata & Bigelow Garden, 56 North Pearl St., 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
• East Aurora — Visual Artist Avanna Duff at Chimera Garden, 170 Pine St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Lockport — Visual Artist Ruby Merritt at Kurbs Garden, 570 Locust St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Hamburg/Lakeshore — Performance by spud at Nick and Beth Buscaglia’s Garden, 5218 Lakeshore Road, 5 to 9 p.m.
Gardens Buffalo Niagara invites you to join us in celebrating the integration of art and nature during these events. “Artists in Open Gardens” is made possible with support from the Statewide Community Regrant program, the New York State Council on the Arts, the Office of the Governor, the New York State Legislature, and Arts Services Inc.
Gardens Buffalo Niagara’s mission is to create more vibrant and beautiful communities by sharing our gardens with events like the Buffalo Style Garden Art Sale, Tours of open hardens in July, East Side Garden Walk, Garden Walk Buffalo, Urban Farm Day, and the Children’s Garden Festival.
