Why, hand sanitizer, of course, and from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, SunBeam Laboratories is giving away 5,000 bottles of the stuff, drive-thru style, at Transit Drive-In.
Lockport-based SunBeam Laboratories is a CBD oil company turned hand sanitizer supplier when COVID-19 hit in March.
"We used ethanol as part of our extraction process," owner Daniel Casacci said. "What we ended up doing was taking that ethanol, we figured out a way to convert that into hand sanitizer. We've had our product FDA-listed and we started to sell it."
Paying customers have included the U.S. Post Office and utility companies. The business has been giving its coveted product to police officers and firefighters free of charge.
The SunBeam team, about 60 people, has been busy seven days a week, 24 hours a day, according to Casacci. Their activities include filling 277-gallon tankers and shipping them to other states. At full capacity, the company can process up to 500,000 gallons of ethanol per day.
"We have to filter it, we have to mix it. There's things we have to do on top of it in order to make it hand sanitizer."
SunBeam's distribution of hand sanitizer to all, along with KN95 masks for first responders and medical workers, is "a give-back to the community," Casacci said. The company recently purchased the medical-grade masks from China.
"We're giving away masks, we're giving away hand sanitizer, to our community," Casacci said. "We're donating it, really, to the public."
