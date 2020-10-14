Lockport High School records first COVID case

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Windy with rain likely. Morning high of 67F with temps falling to near 55. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.