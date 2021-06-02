Lockport city firefighters responded to Lock City Metals, 570 West Ave., after an accident at the business sparked a Wednesday morning fire.
Assistant Chief Joseph Prica said firefighters were dispatched to a scrap fire at the business that appeared to be spreading about 10:35 a.m.
Arriving firefighters found a heap of scrap metal and other materials burning but there was no imminent threat to any of the business’s buildings. Firefighters noted that Lock City Metal employees were trying to extinguish the fire with dirt when they arrived.
Due to the size of the area where the fire was burning, all on-duty firefighters were called to the scene. Firefighters used about 24,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.
As the main body of the fire was extinguished, Lock City Metal employees used the business’ heavy equipment to spread the smoldering debris to help better extinguish it. The fire was under control by 11:12 a.m.
No injuries to firefighters or staff at the business were reported. Damage to the business was estimated at $50,000.
Lock City Metal staff told fire investigators that they had been loading a trailer with scrap when a vehicle fell as they were placing it on the trailer. When it hit the ground, something exploded.
