Oct. 31 will be the last Saturday of the Lockport Community Farmers Market’s Summer outdoor season.
It’s also the last day that Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) can be issued and vendors are able to accept them. DUFB is a program administered by the Field and Fork Network that allows our market to double EBT benefits up to $20. This program allows customers to double the amount they can spend on fresh fruits and vegetables while offering as an incentive to customers to spend their dollars locally.
The market will move into its winter location the following week, Nov. 7, located at 140 South St. Harrison Place, Building #3. The market will take place every first and third Saturday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be strictly adhering to guidelines set forth by the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets. Face masks are mandatory, 6 feet social distancing will be enforced, and they will be monitoring the customer flow to maintain building capacity.
The market will also be offering an online store that will offer local produce and food products from participating vendors. The online store will open 10 a.m. on the Sunday prior to the market on Saturday.
For instance, the first online store will open Sunday, Nov. 15 and pick-up will be the following Saturday, Nov. 21. Pick-up will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the winter market location of 140 South St Harrison Place. Shoppers are more than welcome to shop the market and then pick up pre orders since not all vendors are participating on the online store.
Also, if you have EBT benefits you are eligible to shop the online store. At check out enter in “SNAP-Customer” in the coupon code spot. At pick up you must present your EBT card since all EBT transactions must be done in person.
All items that are not picked up will be returned to the vendors at the end of the market day.
If you would like more information about the market, please contact Grace 799-3870, email at lockportmarket@gmail.com , visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lockportcommunitymarket or website, www.lockportcommunitymarket.com.
