The Niagara County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office at 111 Main St. will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday, so that technicians from Spectrum can address several computer connectivity issues, according to County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski.
The DMV offices in North Tonawanda and Niagara Falls are not affected and will remain open until 4:30 p.m.
It's expected that the Lockport office will be open regular hours Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
