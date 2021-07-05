Lockport Community Farmers Market expands to Wednesdays

Starting this Wednesday, the Lockport Community Farmers Market presented by Catholic Health will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. on Canal Street every Wednesday through Sept. 29. Now, residents will have two chances each week to grab all the fresh and local fruits, vegetables, food products, and crafts the farmers marker has to offer.
Shoppers will be provided with the same amenities as the Saturday market. The Lockport Community Farmers Market will be able to administer SNAP/EBT benefits and Double Up Food Bucks, and will also be able to accept WIC, Senior FMNP Checks, and FreshConnect Checks. Only shopping with credit or debit? No problem! The LCFM offers market tokens as a way for customers to shop for all vendors, including the ones who cannot accept credit/debit at their stand. Make sure to stop at the market management table if you have any questions.
“We are thrilled to be expanding the market,” said Grace Platt, farmers market manager, “The interest in the market has grown so much over the years, both from the community and from our vendors, we wanted to try a weekday offering to meet the needs of the residents and vendors that are unable to attend Saturdays.”
Platt also thanked Catholic Health for being the title sponsor of our 2021-2022 season. The Lockport Community Farmers Market has become a real pillar of wellness, in part by bringing access to healthy, locally grown food products to the Lockport community, she said. Catholic Health’s mission fits in perfectly with our vision for expanding the market’s positive impact on the health and wellness of our community.
For more information or to apply to be a vendor at the Lockport Community Farmers Market, visit our website at www.lockportcommunitymarket.com or contact Grace Platt at lockportmarket@gmail.com.
