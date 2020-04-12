Locals making masks cruise past 12,000

The whole thing started because Gina Guido-Redden of Olcott was having a hard time sleeping.
"I am a pharmaceutical engineer in the private sector, often working as a contractor for the Federal Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control, she knew something was in the air from the beginning, when people had just started talking about COVID-19.
"I understood what was going on before most people," she said. "I had a difficult time sleeping."
She wrote Friday on the Facebook page she created for her Community Sourced PPE: Operation Sewing Squad: "My specialty area of technology is vaccines, and when this started, I fully understood the evolution of viruses and the nature and dangers of pandemics."
She needed something to keep her mind off the potential outcomes of the virus. So about 20 days ago she started making masks. After she made about 100 she created a Facebook page called "Community Sourced PPE: Operation Sewing Squad" but never dreamed the project would grow the way it did. Currently there are more than 200 volunteers participating.
"I didn't expect this," said Guido-Redden of the small army of volunteers and benefactors that have joined her in her effort to help people stay safe when they are doing their jobs. Sunday, the group hit the 12,000 mark and the project continues to grow.
In a span of 20 days, there have been 50 organizations served, including troops at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station which received more than 400.
Amanda Waite, whose husband SMSgt. Brian Waite works in close quarters with his colleagues at the base in a 24-7 mission, contacted the group to request masks. She and other military spouses obtained donations to provide the fabric to make over 400, and a portion of those will be sent to local service people working overseas, she said. “Words do not describe how grateful we are that they were able to help our local military,” Amanda Waite said of the volunteers.
The masks have gone to whoever requests them, such as area hospitals including Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Eastern Niagara Hospital, Medina Hospital and Niagara Hospice, as well as many nursing homes, grocery stores, local businesses and law enforcement agencies.
John Foos, a supervisor at Baxter Health Care in Medina, where staff is working overtime to make infusion pumps which are increasingly needed by COVID-19 patients, contacted the group for masks when others at the company were having trouble finding someone who could make them quickly.
"They were right on top of it," Foos said. "They got us 150 masks in one day."
Foos, who said Baxter would be creating a second shift by June to meet the need for infusion pumps, was grateful for the volunteer help.
“It's just amazing they were able to pull so many great people together to do all this volunteer work," he said. "It's phenomenal."
Over 52 donors have provided materials for the effort, including The Rainbow of Help, a volunteer organization led by Bob McFarlane in Newfane which raises money for people who have unexpected medical expenses. McFarlane's board enthusiastically approved the purchase a dozen gas cards which he delivered to Guido-Redden this week for volunteers making deliveries of the masks.
"Everybody is in this together," McFarlane said. "God willing, we'll all get through this."
And Gina Guido-Redden, who spends her nights packing orders to leave on her porch where volunteers can safely pick them up, and organizing donations and deliveries after working all day, is sleeping much better.
"This makes me feel better about everything," she said. "Everybody is just sewing, cutting, washing. It's insane. It's wonderful. It's insane."
For more information, call 778-5320 or visit Community Sourced PPE: Operation Sewing Squad on Facebook.
