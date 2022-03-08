Local woman urges donations, support for international refugees

Chelsea Leathers of Lockport was sitting in her church, The Chapel at Crosspoint, when her pastor started to speak of the crisis in Afghanistan and the refugees that needed help. She said it spoke to her heart, because while she’d experienced living in another country and knew how hard it was to assimilate, she was not fleeing a government that wanted her dead.
When the U.S. left Afghanistan last year, thousands of Afghans fled their country. They arrived in the U.S. in the care of the American government, staying on military bases, with a plan going forward to relocate to different cities around the country.
Buffalo is one of those cities and was initially going to take in 350 families, but because of an order to get all of the refugees off the bases by Feb. 17, Buffalo’s share became 1,000 families, a 650-family increase.
“The problems is not just locally, it’s nationally,” said Gina LaFountain, a liaison between Samaritan’s Purse resettlement agency and the refugees themselves.
LaFountain helps these new neighbors by getting them to medical appointments and job opportunities. She also looks for housing along bus routes.
“We’re in a housing crisis," she said, noting that it's one of the obstacles in resettling those she works with. "Our rents are out of control. The cost of housing is out of control. A lot of our resettlement agencies have to work with landlords, which I refer to them as slum lords, that will take these people … and they’re being thrown into squalor.”
Leathers, after hearing of the need, decided to help by using her own networks on Facebook to find everyday things for arriving families. She was particularly interested in helping a 21-year-old woman and her 12-year-old nephew, who were living on a base in Virginia. Their whole family had rushed to the airport in Afghanistan, but they were the only ones who squeezed through to make it out of the country.
Working with her church and LaFountain, Leathers searched for furnishings, hygiene products, and warm clothes for the refugees. She used the Facebook group, Buy Nothing, to find sheets, pillows, silverware, dish strainers and other kitchen items. Bigger items like furniture were found and delivered by a Buffalo ministry called Potter's Hands to the Journey's End donation center. Ten other individuals in the area also started using their own networks on and off Facebook to find all the things a new neighbor might need, Leathers said.
The situation for Afghans left behind is uncertain. LaFountain described horrible scenes of Taliban oppression of girls. She said that women are considered property – and less valuable than livestock – to the Taliban.
“Within the last six months, this has happened,” she said. “This is disgusting. This is why people are so fearful and why they ran, because they’re being hunted by the Taliban. Any family that helped the Americans, they’re now looking and searching for them.”
As it turned out, the two “young ones” at the Virginia base were given a full sponsorship to live in Baltimore, where LaFountain was set to arrive this past Wednesday to help get them settled. She asked people to consider how they would feel if they had experienced what these refugees experienced.
As for Leathers, she said she’d continue to help any way she could and asked that local people email her to find out what they can do at apairofpearlsandchocolate@gmail.com. She emphasized that new neighbors had to leave their home with just the clothes on their back or a small bag and have arrived with nothing.
“Try to walk in someone else’s shoes,” LaFountain said, asking people to think of what they'd need if they had to leave everything they knew. “Really take the time to try to see yourself in someone else’s shoes.”
More ways to help are on the wnyrac.org. Volunteers can move in and set up apartments, tutor English as a second language, help with learning the bus system and teach other life skills.
