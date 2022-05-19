LOCKPORT — Donna Richards has been working on a project for four years now. Made from basswood, a soft wood that is supposed to be easy to carve — not so, said Richards – and plaster and trinkets, jewels and shiny metal fixtures, Richards is nearing the completion of the creation of two carousel horses.
Named “Nevada Red” and “Spirit,” Richards said the two roughly six-foot high statues embody the freedom that wild horses have.
Richards has lived with horses since she was 3 years old and has trained more than 60 of them. Her son, Allen Richards Jr., competitively rode one of the mustangs that Richards used as a model for the carving in her garage. Nevada Red has since passed away, but Richards still remembers that fire.
Not all of Richards’s memories are happy. In 1983, Donnie Richards, another of Richard’s sons, was killed in an accident involving a drunken driver. Only 22 years old, Donnie’s career was headed toward swimming in the Olympics when he was killed.
After that Richards stopped painting. She stopped drawing.
“Then Ken Covell said, ‘You’ve got to draw again!' ” Richards said and remembered how her friend, a Medina insurance agent, pushed her. She couldn’t say no, so she drew a couple things, completed them, and quickly stopped again. She said she just couldn’t focus on it.
Then Covell asked her to do a mural at his home for his wife. So, she did that.
“Then he said, ‘You need to do one for the office,’ “ Richards said. “So, I did. It was all about the Erie Barge Canal.”
She still couldn’t draw extensively, but during that time she and her son, Allen, competed in a couple horse shows, she trained some dogs and she thought to herself that while she wasn’t going to paint, she was going to do “something.”
That something turned out to be recreating something from her childhood. Carousel horses.
Part of Richards’ background is her father, who she said was a genius, and his career as an acrobat. She said she remembered doing shows with him and his partner, Joel Mitchell.
“I was in the circus for a year,” she said, reminiscing how her father and Mitchell would pick up jobs with any outfit that came into town. She said she did that until her mother decided no daughter of her’s was going to be in the circus and pulled her out.
Today Richards is trying to find a new home for her basswood beauties. They’re far too big to move with her and she doesn’t want them in storage. While they're heading to the auction block, she’d rather see them in a museum.
“They’re freedom is so beautiful,” she said “Their spirit and their freedom.”
The horse sculptures are being auctioned on https://thelodgeauction.com/auctions/.
