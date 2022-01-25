Several sites in and around Niagara County are among the 45 new #VaxForKids pop-up vaccination sites to increase vaccination rates among children and adolescents. Officials say the new sites support the state's goal of ensuring New York children 5 years and older get vaccinated and keep up with all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses, including the booster. The State Department of Health is working with localities, community-based organizations, and health care centers on-the-ground to establish these sites in all regions of the state.
"The best way to keep our children safe is to make sure they're vaccinated," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "If you're a parent that has hesitated to get your child vaccinated, now is the time. More than 1.5 million children are already vaccinated in New York State, which has been a critical tool for keeping our schools open, so sign your children who are 5 years or older up for their shot today."
The state launched the #VaxForKids campaign to increase vaccination rates among New York children 5 - 11 and provide booster doses for eligible adolescents 12 - 17. To date, over 1.5 million children 5 - 17 have been vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Jan. 24, 35.5% of children 5 - 11 and 74.8% of adolescents 12 - 17 have received at least one dose and 25.9% of children 5 - 11 and 66.7% of adolescents 12 - 17 have completed their initial vaccine series.
A community-based medical professional will be available at each site to answer any questions parents and guardians may have.
Local sites:
• Niagara Street School, 2513 Niagara St., Niagara Falls. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna. Register at ny.gov/VaxForKids.
• Lewiston-Porter Community Resource Center/District Office, 4061 Creek Road, Youngstown. Open 3 to 7 p.m. Monday. Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna. Register at ny.gov/VaxForKids.
• Buffalo Homecare, Inc. (East Amherst Office), 5847 Transit Road, East Amherst. Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, January 31. Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. To Register: https://www3.erie.gov/covid/vax-calendar/day/20220131 or call (716) 858-2929
• Amherst Adult Day Services, 370 John James Audubon Parkway, Buffalo. Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. To Register: https://www3.erie.gov/covid/vax-calendar/day/20220131 or call (716) 858-2929
