Cassy Schurr isn't used to doing nothing all day.
Before the advent of the COVID-19 outbreak, she had four jobs, including one as a bus driver for Ridge Road Express and another as a tax preparer.
The Lockport resident's world changed on March 16 when she learned, with schools closing statewide and tax season being pushed off to July, that she would be needing unemployment benefits to provide for herself, her boyfriend who was forced to close his business and the other members of her family.
Like a lot of Western New Yorkers, Schurr has been struggling with something else in recent weeks — the state's frustrating and overburdened unemployment system.
Schurr got one paycheck from her last week of work last month.
It was for $30.
While she filed her unemployment claim and it did go through the state system, she said her state unemployment records did not reflect her accurate work history.
"When it went through, it said I had a break in claim for the second week, meaning I had been back to work, which I didn't," she said.
Schurr said the benefits she did qualify for were posted on a debit card that she no longer possessed. The debit card had been issued to her when she received unemployment benefits in 2017.
"As of right now, I have no income because I'm waiting on the debit card (replacement). I had to go through a whole process to get a debit card," Schurr said.
The entire process, especially getting through to someone at the state to assist with a claim, has been very difficult.
"It turns out that with everything going on, you can't even get through," she said.
Schurr's not alone.
"Everybody I know has been having issues," she said. "It's almost more of a headache than it's worth."
North Tonawanda resident Shann Kocsis also had to file for unemployment after he was laid off on March 23 by Sumitomo Rubber North America, formerly Dunlop, in Tonawanda. He filed for unemployment as soon as he heard the layoffs were coming.
"I got in immediately, my employer was already attached to my account," he said. "Had to refresh the page a few times, but it went through with little difficulty."
He did receive his first unemployment check for April. It's half of what he was normally paid by his employer, he said. He still has to pay out to remaining unemployment, health benefits, 401K, union dues, and standard withholdings.
He's hoping to get his job back once the crisis is over.
"Alternatively, the company will deduct the cost from my first full check back to work," he said.
Rus Pustulka, senior HR director of Sumitomo Rubber North America, indicated that Kocsis will have his job back once the plant is running at full capacity again.
"Of course, we don't know what that'll be," he said.
In the meantime, Kocsis said his wife is unable to get into the unemployment website at all.
"Keeps timing out," he said.
In fairness, the state labor department is facing an unprecedented number of unemployment claims in the wake of all the restaurant and business closures prompted by the state's response to the spread of COVID-19.
On Thursday, the labor department noted that it has now added 700 new staffers who will be dedicated to answering telephone calls and dealing with state residents who are attempting to qualify for benefits or who are having issues obtaining benefits. Twenty servers have also been added to support increased traffic on the labor department's website.
The department now has extended hours from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays.
Applicants seeking unemployment benefits through the state are still encouraged to visit the labor department's website at labor.ny.gov. Individuals are also encouraged to call on a schedule of days based on their last names, including: A-F on Mondays, G-N on Tuesdays, and O-Z on Wednesdays. If you missed your day:, you are encouraged to call Thursdays thru Saturdays.
The labor department's website directs those who have lost their job because of novel coronavirus to the new CARES Act website, which answers questions for those recently unemployed. The federal act, which was made law on March 27, potentially gives unemployed individual, even those who are traditionally not eligible for unemployment like the self-employed or business owners, an extra $600 a week until July 31.
This will give Kocsis "maybe a little more" than what he got working full-time, he said, and if it applies to him, he will be taking advantage, although he thinks the various deductions he has to pay will eat up the proceeds.
As for Schurr, she will believe it when she sees it.
"I hope it comes through, but I think it may be just another headache," she said.
