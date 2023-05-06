The New York State Thruway Authority’s public hearing to allow individuals to comment on proposed toll increases on the Thruway system is being held 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at its Buffalo Division Headquarters in Cheektowaga.
On Dec. 5, the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors authorized the start of the public process for a toll increase. The toll adjustment process includes public hearings, receipt and consideration of public comments, and ultimately final consideration by the Thruway Authority Board of Directors by the end of the year.
The Thruway Authority’s board of directors voted in December to begin the process for raising tolls. In 2024, tolls for New York E-ZPass users would increase by 5%, followed by another 5% hike in 2027.
Out-of-state E-ZPass users and tolls-by-mail rates would pay 75% more in tolls than in-state E-ZPass holders. Under the current toll structure, the differentials are 15% for out-of-state E-ZPass customers and 30% for tolls by mail.
The public is invited to submit oral or written comments at this public hearing. Individuals can also email comments to tollcomments@thruway.ny.gov and/or submit comments in writing by mailing them to:
Toll Comments
c/o Legal Department New York State Thruway Authority 200 Southern Blvd. P.O. Box 189 Albany, NY 12201-0189
Thruway Authority representatives will be available at the hearing to provide information. Individuals wishing to speak at the hearing will be asked to limit their comments to five minutes.
A virtual public hearing will be held on June 5, which will run from 4 to 7 p.m. at thruway.ny.gov .
