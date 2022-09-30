Life really does have its share of ups and downs sometimes.
Last week, Tom Darro, host of the “Viewpoint” talk show on WEBR AM 1440, enjoyed one of the finest moments of his career when he was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
This week, Darro is mourning the loss of his dear sister, Katherine Argy, who passed away on Monday at age 84.
Anyone who heard Darro on the radio on Wednesday, talking about what his sister meant to him and how deeply her loss impacted him could easily understand why he ranks among the best in Western New York broadcasting.
His words were emotional and heartfelt. I’m not sure how he got through it. I’m not sure, had I been in a similar situation, I would have been able to do the same.
But Tom’s a real pro and it showed.
I had planned to write something about Darro’s accomplishment this week. He was formally inducted into the Buffalo Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame last Friday. It’s an honor he’s been chasing for years.
There was a time, long ago now, when I thought about leading a local charge to convince the nominating committee to put Tom into the Hall of Fame.
I have always thought he really deserved it.
For the record, I’ve known Tom for years and consider him a friend and those of us who work at the Niagara Gazette recognize him as a true friend and supporter of all newspapers, not just this one.
Beyond that, though, just as a casual listener, I find Tom to be good at what he does, and he does a lot.
His keen eye for historic events and facts help mark the time, not just as it relates to Niagara Falls and Niagara County but as it relates to other areas of life — important stuff like music and movies and television and, of course, the great game of baseball.
Through his show, Darro has been a consistent source of information, helping Falls residents learn more about services that are available to them, important meetings they should consider attending and other matters of public importance.
“Viewpoint” continues to recognize Dec. 12 as a national holiday, setting aside a full show to play Frank Sinatra songs in honor of his birthday each year.
Speaking of birthdays.
I marvel at Tom’s uncanny ability to know so many important personal dates, birthdays and anniversaries included.
My birthday is Sept. 21 and getting on-air best wishes from Tom is something I always enjoy.
As Tom often reminds listeners, “Viewpoint” holds the distinction of being the nation’s first “two-way” telephone talk show. Since the show started on WJJL in 1956, it has ebbed and flowed under the guidance of a variety of personalities and hosts.
Tom’s version represents, I believe, one of the last true community gathering places left in Niagara Falls and Niagara County. In an era of fractured media tastes, cluttered with so many options for people’s viewing and listening pleasure, Tom Darro is still focusing on things that matters to a lot of people and that’s local issues and local newsmakers.
Over the years, Tom has done an outstanding job of navigating all the personalities and the politics in this area which, I can say from experience, is no easy task.
Democrats come on “Viewpoint” as do Republicans.
It is often the case where a Democrat who loathes a Republican is followed on the schedule that week by the Republican who loathes the Democrat right back.
In a hyper-partisan era, it can be hard to balance the whims of the two sides.
Tom somehow manages to keep talking to them all, giving them a platform and a place to state their diverse viewpoints.
There are also, of course, Tom’s regular listeners and callers.
Some of them I know personally. Others I’ve never met.
We are all part of a network of people who care about the Falls and surrounding communities and enjoy hearing what others have to say about what’s going on.
I don’t always agree with them and I’m sure many of them don’t agree with me.
That’s the point, or the “Viewpoint” as it were.
Not unlike a community newspaper, having a local radio program where local people can talk about local issues provides a unique sense of place.
Niagara Falls is lucky to have such a program on its airwaves and for all his years of hard work Tom deserves to be congratulated for finally being recognized as one of the best among his broadcasting peers.
Unfortunately, less than a week after getting his Hall of Fame nod, Tom is now dealing with the sadness of a personal loss.
In her obituary, Tom’s sister, Katherine, is described as someone who “centered her life around her beloved family and friends who will miss her greatly.”
It was clear from hearing Tom talk about her this week that, for him, “miss her greatly” is an understatement.
There’s not much anyone can say or do at times like these so, on behalf of the staff and the management at the Niagara Gazette, I’ll do what so many of Tom’s family of guests, listeners and callers have already done and wish him and his family sincere condolences and all the best in the future.
