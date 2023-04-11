On the Superintendent’s Conference Day on March 17, the Wilson and Niagara Wheatfield central school districts hosted emergency training and active shooter drills at Wilson Middle School/High School and the Niagara Wheatfield High School and Middle School.
The training exercise included members of law enforcement and first responders from the Lewiston Police Department, New York State Troopers, Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and US Border Patrol. Niagara County Emergency Services, Sanborn Fire Department and the Wilson Fire Company helped with planning and observed the drill.
Wilson Superintendent Tim Carter said their first-time drill benefitted his district greatly. “The staff did a great job with this more intense training with our lockdown drills and highlighted the importance of, if you see something, say something. We got to see our safety plans in action with law enforcement present to give suggestions on how to improve our response. It definitely benefits our law enforcement partners to see the layout of our school and get to know the building entrances.”
Niagara Wheatfield Superintendent Daniel Ljiljanich added, “We have been very fortunate to conduct active shooter drills in all of our school buildings. We cannot thank our law enforcement agencies and EMS enough for the time and attention they provide to our district for this type of training. Each drill provides us with an opportunity to practice our response, test our current technology, and learn from each experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.