Local sales tax collections increased throughout the state by 19.1% in 2021 after taking a 10% dive in 2020, according to a recent report by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
The onset of the pandemic is widely recognized as the primary factor contributing to the 2020 decline, after collections rose by 4.7% in 2019, the last year prior to the Covid outbreak.
Total local government sales tax collections statewide were $19.6 billion, an increase of $3.1 billion over 2019 amounts.
DiNapoli’s report looks at what sectors rebounded the most in the past year, finding that those which were hit hardest in 2020 largely saw the most significant bounce back.
Retail sales at clothing stores were up 48.4 percent, restaurants and bars sales increased 32.1 percent and sales at electronics and appliance stores rose 25.2 percent.
While sales of automobiles and motor vehicles parts dealers were relatively flat in 2020, they jumped 23.6 percent in 2021. This sector accounts for about 20% of all retail sales.
With people returning to the roadways in 2021, motor fuel tax collections were 37.8 percent higher in 2021, an increase of $281 million. Although motor fuel consumption increased from 2020 levels, it was still slightly below those pre-pandemic.
Thus, fuel price increases were a major contributing factor to the increase in tax collections for this item.
In fact, price inflation is one of the key contributing factors to the general increase in sales tax collections throughout the year according to DiNapoli.
The Comptroller warned that, longer term, price increases may have a depressing impact on sales, in turn threatening not only the economic recovery but also the tax revenues generated by consumption-based taxes.
The turnaround was kicked-off by improvements seen in the second quarter of last year, as vaccines came online and the first wave of the pandemic came to an end.
Statewide, collections continued to decline at an annual rate of nearly 4% through the first quarter of 2020 before posting a nearly 50% year-over-year increase in the second quarter.
Locally, Niagara County saw a 17.1% increase in collections for 2021, slightly higher than the 16.7% average for Western New York.
In Niagara, collections increased slightly more than 3% in the first quarter of 2021, before jumping to a 46% annual increase in the second quarter. The third and fourth quarters saw more moderate annual increases of about 10% and 15% respectively.
