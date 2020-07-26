For the first time in months, sales tax collection in Niagara County was ahead of last year's collection numbers, according to information released by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's office.
In June of 2019, Niagara County received $12.4 million in sales tax and this past June the county received $13.3 million in sales tax, which amounts to a 7.1 percent increase. Total statewide sales tax collection was still down 25.4 percent, but DiNapoli attributes most of the decline to the New York City area.
In Niagara County, sales tax collection for April had decreased 31.4 percent and sales tax collection for May had decreased 29.3 percent.
“Although there was a glimmer of hope in June, second quarter sales tax figures show how deep the COVID-19 pandemic is cutting into municipal finances,” DiNapoli said in a statement. “Collections are down markedly, especially in New York City, revealing the effect of the pandemic on consumer behavior. We'll be watching July closely to see the impact of the phased-in openings in different regions.”
DiNapoli observed that every region outside of New York City saw an improvement in June, with the North Country's growth being the highest at 18.6 percent. Even in regions where declines continued into June, the size of the decreases were not as steep, the state comptroller added.
Niagara County Manager Rick Updegrove said the increase is good news, but noted June tends to be a month where people who were behind in sales tax reporting catch up on reporting. He hopes the trend continues in July.
Updegrove added that sales tax revenue from January to June is down 3% from the same time period last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.