Regular northbound motorists know the jog well at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard, Shawnee Road and Erie Avenue: Wiggle left on the railroad tracks almost into oncoming traffic to avoid the massive hole on the road.
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) started fixing the problem Monday. It should take about three days
The closure is necessary to facilitate repairs to the railroad crossing by CSX and is expected to last three days, weather permitting.
Northbound traffic on Niagara Falls Boulevard is directed to follow a posted detour along East Robinson Road/North French Road, Campbell Boulevard (State Route 270), Saunders Settlement Road (State Route 31) and Ward Road (State Route 429).
Southbound traffic on Niagara Falls Boulevard will be directed to follow a posted detour along Ward Road, Saunders Settlement Road, Campbell Boulevard and North French\East Robinson Road.
Northbound traffic on Shawnee Road will be directed to follow a posted detour following Niagara Falls Boulevard, East Robinson Road/North French Road, Campbell Boulevard, and Saunders Settlement Road.
Southbound traffic on Erie Avenue will be directed to follow a posted detour along Niagara Falls Boulevard and Nash Road.
Pedestrians will follow a posted detour along St. Jude Circle and Kingston Avenue.
