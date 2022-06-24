The fight is far from over, Michelle Casey, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York, said Friday following the news that the Supreme Court had overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade court ruling.
Casey said the Supreme Court had thrown away nearly 50 years of precedent and turned its back on the will of the American people, "robbing us of our power to control our own bodies, our lives, and our futures."
"The disgraceful decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization has stripped us of our constitutional right to abortion, and has given lawmakers control of our personal medical decisions. Make no mistake — today’s decision goes beyond abortion," she said. "This ruling is about who has power over your body, who has the authority to make decisions for you, and who can control your future."
Casey said abortion remains legal in New York, and Planned Parenthood would continue to provide the care, education and resources their clients had come to rely on – including abortion.
"Even with today’s devastating decision, abortion is still legal in many parts of the country," she added. "People who need care should go to abortionfinder.org to learn more about their options.”
Kathleen Granchelli, director of the Lockport YWCA, noted that the Lockport chapter of the YWCA does not have a program for abortion – its mission is with Crisis Services for women — but she offered her thoughts on Friday's ruling.
“We are a national feminist and pro-choice institution,” Granchelli said. “Our perspective is a woman’s reproductive rights should be protected.”
“I’m happy to be a woman living in New York state because we have a governor and folks in Albany who support reproductive rights. As for women in New York state helping other women outside New York, that remains to be seen.”
Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) released a statement in response to the ruling:
“The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a devastating and dangerous theft of women’s rights. This takes us 50 years backward, stripping away the personal freedom for all who are pregnant to make medical decisions that impact your body and your life. It will limit access to and criminalize reproductive health services in states across the country. This extreme infringement by the conservative court doesn’t reflect the views of a majority of Americans and sets a dangerous precedent that threatens the continued erosion of decades of progress on equal rights.”
State Sen. Rob Ortt also released a statement:
"Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court returns authority over reproductive health laws where they belong – to the states. As a result – this decision will have no impact on New York’s laws or access to reproductive health services for women and families in New York.
"Despite this reality, Albany politicians will sadly use this ruling to fear-monger and weaponize this issue for their own political gain. They will also attempt to expand abortion laws even further, forcing taxpayers to fund abortions, including late-term abortions, for non-New Yorkers."
