“While this is a situation that should have never occurred, the governor has acted in the best interest of New Yorkers by stepping down. State government will always be of, by and for the people and I look forward to putting this dark time in New York’s history behind us so we can focus on what really matters, you.”
— Assemblyman Angelo Morinello (R,C,I-Niagara Falls)
"Today marks one small step toward restoring honor, decency, and accountability to New York state government. I hope today also brings some measure of justice to the brave women who had the courage to come forward against a powerful and vindictive political figure.
"Over the past year, Andrew Cuomo’s credibility completely fell apart. Now, following his overdue resignation, it will never be repaired. The governor’s pervasive harassment and coverups cast a dark cloud over our State Capitol and took us away from the important work facing this state. ...
In 14 days we will have our first female governor. I’d like to congratulate Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Western New Yorker, on becoming the first woman to assume leadership of this state. My fellow senators and I look forward to working with Governor Hochul as we continue to tackle the issues of rising crime, our state’s struggling economy, and the resurgence of the COVID-19 virus."
— Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt
“From her earliest days as a local official to her time as my colleague in Congress and her service as lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul’s sole priority has always been the people. Kathy is a public servant of integrity who works hard to listen to and deliver for the communities she represents. She will be an excellent governor and will make New Yorkers proud.”
— Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26)
“Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will be an extraordinary governor. She understands the complexities and needs of our state, having been both a congresswoman and having been lieutenant governor for the last several years. She is ready and able and capable of being an extraordinary governor, and I look forward to supporting her and helping her as she turns towards governing our state in a very difficult and challenging time," the New York senator said.
— U.S. Sen. Kristen Gillibrand
“First, I want to commend the brave women who stepped forward and courageously told their stories. There is no place for sexual harassment, and today’s announcement by Governor Cuomo to resign was the right decision for the good of the people of New York. I have full confidence that Lt Governor Hochul will establish a professional and capable administration. I have spoken with Lt Governor Hochul and look forward to working together to help the people of New York," the New York senator said.
— U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer
“New York Farm Bureau looks forward to continue working with soon-to-be Governor Kathy Hochul as she seeks to provide stability to the governor's office and address critical matters facing our state. She is a longtime friend to the state’s farming community and its people. Her work in Congress and as lieutenant governor brought her close to the issues facing agriculture, and she has always been open to listening to our concerns, visiting our farms, and meeting with our members at the annual New York Farm Bureau Taste of NY Reception in Albany. Lt. Gov Hochul recognizes that New York agriculture is vital to our state’s economy, local food supply, and expanding access to healthy food for all New Yorkers.”
— New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher
“Given her extensive experience in government and outstanding leadership qualities, there is no doubt that Lieutenant Governor Hochul is ready to lead New York state as our next governor. The challenges associated with the pandemic and its impact on hardworking New Yorkers are as serious as ever. We look forward to working with Lieutenant Governor Hochul and her administration to restore our communities and revive the state’s economy.”
— Justin Wilcox, executive director of Upstate United
