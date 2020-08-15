Tessa DelZoppo had a vision.
She's had her fair share of them since she was a child, but this one involved a plan for doing something a little different in her career, which hit a snag earlier this year when the global pandemic forced the cancellation of her psychic medium and aerialist shows at Seneca Niagara Casino.
"I was not only devastated but scared," said DelZoppo, who is the mother of two boys, ages 4 and 6. "I think anybody in the entertainment world can understand this. Entertainment is never guaranteed. That's why a lot of artists give up on what they do. Art is a very difficult thing, and entertainment in general, to keep going."
Instead of feeling down about her situation, DelZoppo decided to use her gift as a psychic medium and her connections in the entertainment industry to start her own podcast, a weekly show that combines interviews with celebrities and psychic readings.
It's been so far so good for the "A Night with The Medium" podcast, which most recently featured a conversation with actor Vincent Pastore, best known for his portrayal of the character Salvatore Bonpensiero in the HBO series "The Sopranos."
"Instead of seeing it as my show's been taken away, it's kind of like this is a new avenue," DelZoppo said.
Trying something new is not foreign territory for DelZoppo, who has a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling and worked as a teacher in the Niagara Falls School District for five years before deciding to take full advantage of her talents as a medium.
"I started out doing that, but I knew that it wasn't exactly where I wanted it to be," she said of her decision to leave the district. "I went to school for counseling because I was passionate about helping people, but I knew I wasn't in the right setting."
During her time as a teacher, DelZoppo said she often found herself performing readings for other faculty members and for her friends. She says she was reluctant at the time to open up about her abilities to a wider and more public audience.
DelZoppo said she started seeing spirits when she was 4 years old and became very ill and ended up in the hospital for several days. At the time, she said, she saw white figures coming into her hospital room. When she went home, she saw a man in her room every single night.
"It was scary as a child," she said. "In later years, I found out it was my uncle who passed before I was born."
In time, DelZoppo said, she was able to relay messages from her uncle to other family members. She carried on with her medium talents, in private, as a teen and into her adult years.
"You don't really talk to people about it," she said. "People think you are crazy, but I still continued to see them and I still continued to do readings behind the scenes."
"I believed in what I did as a medium. I saw these people on TV with these shows and I said I know I can do that," she added.
DelZoppo decided to combine her talents as a medium with her abilities as a dancer, gymnast, contortionist and aerial artist. The result was a show called "A Glimpse," which played to a sold-out house at the Seneca Niagara Casino on Jan. 25. Before the pandemic set in, she was scheduled for additional performances at the casino and was making plans to perform more shows at other venues in Western New York and in other states.
"The show at the casino was one of my goals," she said. "I finally hit my goal just this year. It took me about six years to build toward that. It was really another moment of the rug being pulled out from beneath you."
"I kept the faith that they would happen again at some point, but I wasn't sure when," she added. "Instead of sitting down and giving up on things, I just kind of directed my energy to other things and that was the podcast."
DelZoppo had been thinking about starting a podcast while she was still performing live and, with her shows being cancelled, she felt the universe was telling her the time had come to get it started.
She used her connections in the entertainment industry to start booking guests for "A Night with a Medium." So far, in addition to Pastore, she's talked on her show with Disney animator Philo Barnhart, best known for creating "The Little Mermaid," Nick Groff, the host of the television series "Paranormal Lockdown," and Mike Anthony, a cast member of the Broadway show "Hamilton."
The weekly podcast features an interview with a guest as well as live psychic readings by DelZoppo. It is broadcast every Thursday at 8 p.m. on the Tessa DelZoppo Psychic Medium Facebook page. Shows can also be found on YouTube under Tessa DelZoppo's channel, as well as Spotify and Apple.
"I have confidence that entertainment will eventually open back up," she said. "I'm confident my show will continue at some point. Who knows when? Until I can get on a stage again, I'm going to be doing this podcast. This is what I'm building right now."
For private readings, events and shows, contact DelZoppo at www.tessadelzoppo.com.
