Three recreation projects in the works for Niagara County are slated to receive a combined $51.5 million in the 2024 state budget, which would fully fund them to completion.
The Niagara Falls State Park Welcome Center would receive $47 million, which would cover the costs of the new 28,000 square-foot building. It replaces the current 35-year-old, 7,000 square foot structure, which will be adapted into a multi-purpose community room. It is also funded in part by an $8 million grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.
The updated center will include new ticketing and information desks, displays covering topics of natural, industrial, and Indigenous history, new concession spaces, restrooms, and other support spaces. Other site amenities include accessible paths, planting, outdoor exhibits, and interpretive and wayfinding elements.
The Niagara Falls Crow’s Nest Extension would receive $3.5 million in the budget. The total cost of construction was estimated to be between $5 million and $6 million, with it also receiving $2.5 million in funding from the National Park Service through the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
The extension would have a complete pathway from where the Crow’s Nest path currently ends to along rocks next to the American Falls before becoming a stairway that goes up along the gorge wall to the Prospect Point viewing area. Construction on the upper stairs portion will start in fall 2023 and the remaining trail will be constructed throughout 2024. The trail has a planned opening of Memorial Day 2025.
Artpark would receive $1 million for improvements to the main stage amphitheater.
As Hochul talked about different Western New York-related items in her budget two weeks ago at the University of Buffalo, she spoke about how these investments are important to the region’s identity.
“All these great attractions as well as what’s important to me, is ensuring that we take care of our people,” Hochul said. “And that’s why, as I mentioned, we’re in the city, the region of good neighbors.”
These budget items are not final, as the deadline for passing a New York state budget is April 1.
