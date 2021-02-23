BUFFALO – A Sanborn man has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Buffalo to failing to deliver more than 1,300 pieces of mail.
Sean Barrett, 30, entered his plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah McCarthy to a single count of delay or destruction of mail. The charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 19 before Magistrate McCarthy.
Federal prosecutors said Barrett had been working as a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier and was assigned to the Lewiston Post Office branch. Prosecutors said his responsible included making mail deliveries in Lewiston and Youngstown.
On Oct. 13, Barrett was expected to deliver 1,314 mail pieces, including 502 first class mailings, two certified mailings, and 794 standard mailings, for delivery in the Youngstown area. Prosecutors said that instead of delivering those pieces of mail, Barrett placed them in a wooded area off Pletcher Road in Youngstown.
The mail was recovered later that day by law enforcement officers.
Six days later, on Oct. 19, 14 bundles of banded Western New York Value newspapers, dated between Aug. 29 and Oct. 10, were discovered by United States Postal Inspection Service agents discarded in a wooded area just west of where the other pieces of mail were found. Barrett admitted, in an interview with postal inspectors, that he had dumped the mail and newspapers instead of delivering them.
