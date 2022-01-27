Just weeks after newly elected officeholders were sworn-in across Niagara County, Democratic and Republican party leaders are already on the hunt for new candidates.
But the approach to recruitment is markedly different for each party in a region which is largely dominated by one-party rule. County Republican Party Chair Rich Andres has what he admits is a "deep bench" of local elected leaders, ready to step up if the party needs a candidate.
"When we're looking at higher offices, we'll look at our bench, the people (occupying) lower offices and who might want to move up," Andres said.
In 2022, all state offices are open including the seats in the state Assembly and state Senate. There are two Assembly seats and one Senate seat that are primarily centered in Niagara County.
All three are held by Republicans, Assemblyman Angelo Morinello (R-Niagara Falls), Assemblyman Michael Norris (R-Lockport) and Sen. Rob Ortt (R-North Tonawanda).
Andres admits he's not likely to need new candidates in those races. But if an incumbent were to drop out, Andres has a system to seek a replacement.
"I'll put out a call to our town and city party chairs to canvas who might have an interest," Andres said. "And once we know what's open and who's interested, we'll begin to look at the candidates."
The GOP county party chair said his committee generally likes to look "at people who have some experience in government." Though that doesn't necessarily mean elected office.
Andres said candidates can be found among folks who have served on local advisory boards.
He also said that his party is increasingly looking to field candidates in all races, even municipalities and districts without a history of supporting the GOP.
"We'll field candidate sin most races," Andres said. "we have an interest in going after every seat."
The same hasn't always been true for Niagara County Democrats. The party's new county committee chairman, Chris Borgatti, has vowed to change that and make the party competitive in races across the board.
"We've had no one throwing their hat into the ring to run for the assembly and senate," Borgatti said. "When people don't run, you get mediocrity."
He said if someone is interested in running for office, "Now is the time!"
"If you follow Niagara County politics, you are likely aware that competitive elections are not the norm here. In recent years, voters have seldom been given a choice at the ballot box," Borgatti said. "I think there is a crisis in democracy. Without competitive elections to debate the issues, reflect on progress, and analyze an elected official's voting record, how can we expect accountability and results?"
With perhaps just a dozen Democrats holding elected office across the county, Borgatti said shift the political landscape, starting this year.
"There is too much at stake right now to be sitting on the sidelines. At both the national and local levels, it’s critical to strengthen our democracy through stronger voter engagement and election," Borgatti said. "The time for crossing your fingers and hoping someone who will represent your interests comes out of the woodwork to run for office has passed."
