“Porch pirates” have already carried out a few holiday heists in the Falls — despite the best efforts of some homeowners.
On Saturday afternoon, Falls police responded to a home on the 2400 block of Whitney Avenue where a 44-year-old woman told officers that a doorbell camera sent a notification that turned out to be a man talking a package from the porch that had been delivered to the home. The woman’s husband gave chase but the suspect, riding a bicycle with a basket on the back of it, was able to get away.
The take? A $100 weighted blanket from QVC.
Tis the season says Chief Deputy Aaron Schultz of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, who also noted the coming weeks will be offering a bounty of targets for thieves.
“With COVID, people aren’t going to stores,” he said. “So, there’s a lot of online shopping.”
Schultz recommended having big ticket items shipped to local stores and to arrange for curbside pickup. That way the Samsung TV doesn’t tempt criminals and the buyer is still being safe by not going into the store.
Schultz also said to keep your porch clear of items, as well as front yard.
“Put up a security company’s hanger on your house,” he said. “Whether you have one or not.”
The bottom line, Schultz said, is that more packages are being delivered now than ever, and someone is going to think they’re up for grabs.
“If you can, get security cameras,” he said. “For smaller packages you can get a lockbox. … Also keep good relationships with your neighbors.”
The U.S. Postal Service is also offering tips to make sure its customers get everything they have coming to them.
To that effect, the post office has posted tips on their website – asking its customers to promptly pick up mail and deposit mail close to pickup time.
It’s also recommended to contact the sender if valuable mail doesn’t find its way to the mailbox and absolutely never send cash. The USPS Hold Mail Service also helps customers to arrange for alternative pickup at the local post office. Senders may also request a signature confirmation for the recipient of any packages.
National Public Information Officer Andrea Avery said, if a package is stolen, the next step is to file a police report and fill out a “Missing Mail Search Request” on usps.com.
“It will help us find that grinch,” she said.
The USPS released more tips from Avery on YouTube to help make sure the holiday season stays free of package theft at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWs9GFSPiYs.
More information can also be found at uspis.gov.
