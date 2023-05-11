Jocelyn Grace has always known that she wanted to give back to others, and that desire will take her far from home.
The local physical therapist will embark on a two-week medical mission trip to South Africa this week, where she will do work with elementary school children between the ages of 5 and 10.
“It’s always been a passion to give back in any way I could,” Grace said.
Her trip will take her to Cape Town, located on South Africa’s southwestern coast along the Atlantic Ocean. There, she will do physical therapy work in the northern suburb of Table View, helping children with any developmental issues like toe walking or walking pattern troubles, coordination and balancing.
This trip is organized through International Volunteer HQ, which provides volunteer opportunities in 40 countries. It sets its volunteers up with the opportunities, a host family while in the foreign country, and provides whatever kind of support they need.
When applying online for where to go, a volunteer can choose their preferred destination. IVHQ may ask applicants to choose a different location if they are not needed in that area.
Grace chose South Africa because she always wanted to go to Africa, figuring this would be a good way to experience the culture and help at the same time.
The volunteers work whatever shift they are needed, with Grace planning to work from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Afterward, she has the rest of the day to explore the city, take in the local culture and be with her host family.
This is not the first such volunteer trip Grace has undertaken. She previously participated in a similar program through IVHQ to Peru in 2019 where she worked at an orphanage for special needs children.
“I knew I wanted to do something like that again,” Grace said, calling it a rewarding experience.
A physical therapist since 2014, Grace works at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s outpatient location in Wheatfield’s Summit Healthplex. She would help Memorial Hospital with its fundraising efforts for 5K runs and other local events.
