The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy on South Transit Road is currently out of COVID-19 take home-tests, as is Lockport Apothecary on Lincoln Avenue, and other local pharmacies within the area.
Tim Gallegos of the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy said he might be able to get the tests “in a couple of days” and that “they are on order.”
“It’s a shipping issue,” he explained Friday.
Shortages throughout the pandemic have been a part of the new normal, whether it was those first days in March of 2020 when toilet paper became coveted, then cleaning supplies, then tests and protective masks, gowns and gloves, to the roll-out of the vaccine itself, and now with take home-tests.
Recently, Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters during a COVID-19 briefing that she was considering having tests distributed to students in New York schools.
In a statement, Terri Hickey, director of public relations at Rite Aid, said, “We’ve seen increasingly high demand for rapid tests. Rite Aid offers rapid testing through at-home kits, and like other retailers, we too are experiencing demand that is outpacing supply and in-stock availability changes regularly. As we receive shipments, Rite Aid is quickly making rapid, at-home testing kits available in stores and at riteaid.com.”
Jill Caruso of Lockport Apothecary said the surge came shortly after Christmas.
“The home kit tests are out and I believe it’s because this omicron variant came so quickly,” she said. “I just don’t think they had the tools on the ground.”
Caruso said she’s contacted 50 distributors and was told she couldn’t get them yet and they’re on back order.
“They may be available in January, but unfortunately, we need them right now,” she said, noting that every other call her pharmacy has taken has been about home-test kits.
Caruso suspects that the state will be distributing through schools and vaccination sites, but she intends to keep trying.
“All of a sudden it was Monday after Christmas and, of course, (because) everybody likes to get together, it blew up," she said. "Every day this week has probably been triple or quadruple what I normally do for testing.”
