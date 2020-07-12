Local painter continuing husbands good work

A lifetime resident of Western New York, Judy Collins could be described as a late-blooming artist who did not start painting until she was 46. By that time she had already raised three children and worked alongside her late husband, John Collins, at the family business in Lockport.
Collins recently decided to sell her work and put the proceeds toward charity. Her art will be on display at the Niagara History Center, 215 Niagara St., through the rest of the summer.
“I like to paint,” Collins said. “I play piano and I used to play guitar, but I don’t anymore. Music and art, you know?”
For Collins, painting was a hobby, a way to relax, but when her husband passed away three years ago, she was inspired to use her talents as a way to help fund different organizations.
“I’ve painted for many years and I never wanted to sell them, because I would just paint. Me and my husband were in business and I didn’t have time for another business,” Collins said. “My husband was very well known in the community. … I wanted to continue the good work he did, and the way I can do that is to sell my painting and donate the money.”
Almost $1,400 was raised at the Kenan Center through Collins’ work and the proceeds were split between the venue, Hartland Fire Co. and South Lockport Fire Co.
The beneficiary of this show will be the Niagara County Historical Society with 40% of all sales from her pieces, reproductions and greeting cards going to the group.
“I can sell my paintings and donate to the Keenan, the Historical Society and the Fire Co.’s,” Collins said. “That’s just a continuation of the good work that he always did, and he would be doing if he were alive, but he did it in other ways. … That’s the whole reason I’m doing it. This is not about me, it’s about him.”
Collins showed some of her work that was being put up on the walls of the History Center. One of them was a painting of a piano. She said, she always feels comfortable with a piano in the room.
“I’m not a great piano player, but I took lessons for a long time,” she said. “I played at venues when I was young, then I got involved with kids and that sort of thing. So, I just channeled the music into art. It was easier to get at.”
“I love abstract, I just love the way it looks,” she continued. “It’s all acrylics, I do a lot of acrylic pour, too. These are all acrylic pour. For this I used a palette knife. I love palette knife.”
Collins’ work has been displayed at the Impact Artists Gallery in Buffalo, the Dale Center in Lockport, the NAAC in Niagara Falls, as well as, venues in Manila, Philippines. Her paintings were part of a group exhibit in New York City at the Vanderplas Gallery.
“I’m getting older and I do photographs, and my family sends a lot of pictures and I see them online and if I know the people I ask, ‘Do you mind if I paint that?’ and they say, OK,” she said.
Collins will also be at the Niagara History Center, painting on the porch throughout the summer. Visitors are asked to wear a mask.
More information can be found at ArtbyJudyCollins.com.
