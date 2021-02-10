Local officials were encouraged by the news Wednesday that Niagara and Erie counties were slated to receive an estimated $792 million in federal disaster relief under the American Rescue Plan.
Municipalities throughout Niagara County would receive roughly $130 million, according to Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26).
The newly released data was provided by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which is overseeing the state and local aid component of the bill.
Niagara County government is slated to receive $41 million.
"The federal legislation still has some hurdles to clear and I haven't seen any specific details yet, but the fact that it appears the funds will be allocated directly to local governments of all sizes, compared to previous legislation that excluded us, is a huge victory and something Niagara County Legislators have been calling for," Niagara County Manager Rick Updegrove said.
News that the Town of Lewiston was slated to receive $2.9 million in federal aid came as a surprise, Supervisor Steve Broderick said.
"I think what were going to have to do at our next meeting, the board’s going to have to sit down and discuss what w’ere going to do with the money. What costs have come to the town,” he said. “Fortunately, we didn’t have to lay off any employees, but we did have to do a lot of non-hiring of people; summer help and things like that. We’ll have to analyze it and get it in the bank. Then decide on the best way to use the money”
Lewiston Village Mayor Anne Welch said the projected $475,438 would take the place of other funds lost.
"Hopefully this will make up for the funds were not getting from the state," she said. "They reduced our AIM funding and our Extreme Winter Recovery Money. I don’t know how many other funds like the CHIP’s funding, I don’t know how much it’s going to be cut or if it will be cut. Any more money that we can get from the federal government would certainly help us."
In the city of North Tonawanda, which was dealing with a budget shortfall, news of the estimated $5.6 million was encouraging.
“We have an issue with our reserve is down too low and I think overall, strategically, I think we should build up our reserve funds,” Council President Robert Pecoraro said. “Which we already started to do. One thing we cannot do is say now we have this money, let’s spend it. You have to be strategic, you have to be deliberate, and it has to go to the needs of what the city needs. And, right now, I think our greatest need is to build up our reserve fund overall, and then apply those dollars strategically to what the city needs to do for the future. There’s nothing we would throw our money at today.”
Added Alderman-at-Large Austin Tylec, “Its fantastic to hear that Congressman Higgins has been working to get our region the relief it needs. The proposed relief comes at a crucial time for North Tonawanda when we are seeing shortfalls in our budget. This assistance would help cover COVID-related expenses, giving us the leg up it needs to get our city’s finances on track, hopefully without putting any burden on taxpayers. Based on my conversation with Congressman Higgins’ office, there will be some strings attached as to what this aid can be used for, but more specifications are to come.”
City officials will handle any such funding carefully, Alderman Frank DiBernardo said.
“At the end of the day, we’re still going to go out and look at how we can save money, how we can look at recovering some costs. ... That money is not to let anybody relax, we can’t say now we got millions of dollars, let’s go back to business as usual," he said. "It’s not going to change the direction I asked for.”
AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN
Estimated relief for county municipalities
• Niagara Falls - $55,000,000
• Niagara County - $41,000,000
• North Tonawanda - $5,612,122
• City of Lockport -$377,784
• Town of Cambria - $1,06145
• Town of Hartland - $738,748
• Town of Lewiston - $2,922,657
• Town of Lockport - $3,709,633
• Town of Newfane - $1,724,362
• Town of Niagara - $1,479, 160
• Town of Pendleton - $1,254,653
• Town of Porter - $1,209,197
• Town of Royalton - $1,387,879
• Town of Somerset - $472,666
• Town of Wheatfield - $3,347,835
• Town of Wilson - $1,070,058
• Village of Barker - $93,868
• Village of Lewiston - $475,438
• Village of Middleport - $324,288
• Village of Wilson - $225,061
• Village of Youngstown - $349,048
