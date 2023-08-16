A local non-profit group’s ongoing efforts to spruce up Pine Avenue recently got a boost in the form of new floral planters along the commercial district from Hyde Park Boulevard to the Aquarium of Niagara on Third Street.
The Pine Avenue Redevelopment Project, formed in 2000 to promote beautification and to attract new businesses to Pine Avenue, acquired and installed the planters with help from local government and business owners.
“A lot has been ignored or neglected on Pine Avenue over the years and we are attempting to reverse that trend,” said PARP President Tony Poletti, owner of the Marketside Restaurant.
Poletti said the planters build upon an earlier effort involving the planting of new trees along Pine Avenue. PARP purchased and planted the trees with grant funds acquired from Niagara County through the William G. Mayne Jr. Business and Community Enhancement Program. The planters were also purchased with a combination of public grant money and dollars raised through private fundraising efforts.
“The floral planters are designed to build on the beauty of the trees that have been planted,” Poletti said.
Poletti noted that four of the planters were placed at the Niagara Falls City Market, which is part of PARP’s ongoing efforts to assist in the continued redevelopment of the farmer’s market on Pine Avenue.
We are building on what we have done, continuing our concerts on Thursday nights and now focusing on the City Market and Farmers market.
PARP is currently welcoming new members and all forms of public and private assistance.
For more information, visit www.pinenf.org or inquire via email at info@pinenf.org.
“For the work to continue to grow and evolve we will look to our business community members, if you are a business owner on Pine Avenue we would love to have you and hear what you would like to see,” Poletti said.
