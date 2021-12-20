With regulations on the legal sale of recreational-use cannabis still quite hazy, local municipalities are currently deciding if dispensaries or cannabis lounges will be allowed within their borders.
Most recently, the Newfane town board voted down a proposal to "opt out" on recreational cannabis dispensaries Wednesday. The vote against blocking such dispensaries in the town was unanimous. The Town of Niagara, Village of Youngstown as well as the Town of Wilson and Somerset have opted out and won't allow such facilities.
Across the state, more than a quarter of New York’s towns and 31% of its villages had voted to become the cannabis equivalent of dry towns when it comes to dispensaries — at least initially.
On April 1, New York became the 16th state to legalize adult use of the drug. New York adults over the age of 21 can now possess and use marijuana — even in public — under the legalization bill signed by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, though legal sales of recreational-use cannabis won’t start until later 2022, once regulations are set.
Still, New Yorkers can’t smoke or vape marijuana in locations where smoking is prohibited by state law, including workplaces, indoor bars and restaurants and within 100 feet of a school. And stricter local smoking rules apply: New York City bans smoking in parks and on beaches, for instance.
Local governments can pass stricter rules on marijuana use, prohibit retail dispensaries or cannabis lounges, and impose small civil penalties — as long as they don’t “completely or essentially prohibit a person” from lawful marijuana use.
In May, the Cuomo administration said it was planning a "controlled rollout" of New York's marijuana marketplace.
Day-to-day oversight would be provided by the Office of Cannabis Management. It would help to develop "a social and economic equity plan." Its headquarters would be in Albany, with satellite offices in Buffalo and New York City. That agency would also interact with a 13-member Cannabis Advisory Board.
The Cannabis Advisory Board will make recommendations on the grants that will be awarded to communities and organizations within them.
Allowing the regulated sale of marijuana in New York is expected to yield $350 million annually in revenue. Of that, 40% is to be dedicated to education while another 40% would be funneled into the community grants reinvestment fund assisting communities most impacted by prohibition, he said.
The other 20% would flow to drug treatment and a statewide public education campaign.
At the point of sale, a 9% excise tax would be imposed by the state, along with a 4% sales tax that would go to local governments, of which 1% would go to the county.
