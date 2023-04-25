The Niagara Orleans Regional Land Improvement Corporation (NORLIC) — often referred to as a land bank — has been awarded a $1.4 million grant by the New York State Housing Trust Fund Corp. and NYS Homes and Community Renewal. NORLIC had submitted an application for the competitive grant program earlier this year.
NORLIC is a municipal partnership that works with communities to acquire vacant and abandoned properties.
NORLIC’s goal is to return abandoned properties to productive use, creating a better community for future generations. Municipal partners include Niagara County, Orleans County, and the cities of Lockport, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda. These grant funds will help NORLIC do the necessary work to prepare acquired properties for future sale and rehabilitation.
"The City of Niagara Falls is excited to work with NORLIC to ensure that this funding has the maximum possible impact on our community,” Mayor Robert Restaino said. “The work to mitigate vacant, abandoned, and distressed properties is key to improving neighborhoods, and will allow our community to build on the successes we have had."
The organization has already sold several vacant properties this year, according to Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio, NORLIC vice chairman.
“NORLIC’s ability to pick buyers who have the highest and best use for vacant properties eliminates land speculators and instead makes sure we choose people who want to plant roots in our community,” Voccio said. “This additional funding will help us continue to build momentum around our redevelopment efforts.”
Since the land bank’s inception in 2017, it has sold at least 20 properties to developers or owner-occupants, including five in the last year. Chavez said they would be targeting new properties to work on with this new funding, though they are not yet in the bank’s control yet.
NORLIC’s website currently has two residential properties and 11 commercial properties listed for sale.
