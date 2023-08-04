Hospitals in the Niagara Region, and throughout upstate New York, will see a major increase in federal Medicare payments as a result of a change in the way the senior healthcare program reimburses them for labor costs.
The change in the reimbursement calculation by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will add more than $967 million to annual Medicare payments to hospitals in the Upstate region, including Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Mount St. Mary’s Hospital and Health Center. The payment increase was announced Wednesday by U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer.
Schumer said he has “fought for years to fix the Medicare wage index.”
The effort’s appreciated.
“We are incredibly grateful for the Majority Leader’s relentless advocacy on this issue. Senator Schumer has fought for years to change the federal government’s Medicare formula,” a statement from Catholic Health reads. “It’s been an unsustainable model for too long, and now will address the labor costs of caring for Medicare patients. Given the high percentage of WNY Medicare beneficiaries who are enrolled with insurers such as Highmark, Independent Health and Univera, it is imperative that local payers fully adopt these changes within the reimbursement rates they pay our hospitals. Senator Schumer understands the negative impact on communities when hospitals, like ours, are paid less than the national average for the care we provide, especially during a nationwide healthcare worker shortage.
“Updating the Medicare Wage Index is a critically important remedy to inadequate reimbursement, and Senator Schumer has worked tirelessly to ensure it happened.”
Under the new wage index, Schumer said the reimbursement change is expected to increase Medicare payments to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center by $5,173,801. Mount St. Mary’s Hospital and Health Center, part of the Catholic Health system, is projected to see a $4,479,520 increase in Medicare reimbursements.
Had the change been enacted sooner, the now closed Eastern Niagara Hospital would have likely received $1,070,845 more in Medicare payments.
Memorial President and CEO Joseph Ruffolo said he believed the estimated increases were “overstated,” but still called the changes, “good news.”
“It’s probably more like $2.5 to $3 million, still it’s great news,” he said. “It’s going to help fund our labor costs.”
Ruffolo also said the additional reimbursements will allow Memorial to better recruit medical professionals to work at the medical center. He called the rate change, “long overdue.”
Schumer tends to agree. “This is one of the biggest shots in the arm for federal funding upstate New York hospitals have seen in decades,” he said. “This will be a monumental boost to healthcare for our families and to help our healthcare providers fix budget shortfalls, address doctor and nurse shortages and so much more.”
The senator said the changes will ensure “fair and full reimbursements” for upstate hospitals.
“For years, our hardworking healthcare providers have faced unfairly low Medicare payments, receiving cents on the dollar for the care they provide,” Schumer said. “Years from now, we will look back at today as a pivotal moment for our Upstate hospitals. Hospitals big and small, in rural and urban areas, will finally get the support and full reimbursements they have long deserved and have been denied for too long.”
The Medicare Wage Index rate is used to determine how much money is paid to hospitals for labor costs when they treat Medicare patients. Each metropolitan area is assigned a rate that determines whether a medical center receives more or less than the national average for health care labor costs.
Schumer said that, historically, hospitals in Upstate New York received less than the true cost of providing healthcare for the areas they served. As an example, Schumer said that since the 1980s, hospitals in the Albany area received only 86% percent of what the average hospital receives to account for labor costs.
With the change, hospitals in the Albany region will receive 122% of what the average hospital receives in wage reimbursements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.