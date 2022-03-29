More than $17 million in federal funding has been awarded to hospitals in Western New York. The awards were made through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist hospitals with urgent needs related to the national health emergency, according to Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26).
The Catholic Health System, which employs 9,000 people and operates four hospitals in Erie and Niagara counties, 75 outpatient sites, and long-term care facilities was awarded $7,571,831. The grant provides reimbursement for personal protective equipment including face masks, gowns, head and foot coverings, disinfectant, and other supplies.
Erie County Medical Center was awarded $1,954,846 in federal funding for emergency protective measures for staff, patients and visitors at the main hospital campus and several outside clinics.
A total of $7,590,666 was granted to Kaleida Health, which serves the community at its four hospitals, long-term care facilities, various outpatient centers, and through its operation of the Visiting Nursing Association of WNY. The federal funding supports the purchase of personal protective equipment and the rental of patient ventilators.
“The pandemic has presented uncertainty, fear, challenges and risks many of us never imagined,” Higgins. “Thankfully, Western New York is home to a strong network of hospitals filled with the most dedicated healthcare providers and staff, who have worked tirelessly and compassionately to help get this community through such a difficult time. These federal resources provide a level of reimbursement for the unanticipated expenses hospitals and health centers incurred to keep people safe.”
