Four Western New York hospitals will together receive more than $65.4 million in federal funding designated for the nation’s health care facilities hardest hit by COVID-19 cases.
“There is no doubt that every hospital in the region has over-extended its resources to care for those have fallen ill due to coronavirus and to keep our frontline healthcare workers equipped and protected,” Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) said in a release. “This distribution is specifically directed to the hospitals that served the highest number of patients in the early stages of the pandemic. We will continue to fight for additional healthcare resources to save lives.”
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently released $10 billion for rural hospitals and $12 billion for hospitals with high COVID admissions. All hospitals awarded hotspot funding provided inpatient care to 100 or more COVID-19 patients through April 10. A total of 395 hospitals nationwide and four hospitals in Western New York received federal funds:
Recipients:
• Mercy Hospital — $11,040,072.35
• Millard Fillmore Suburban — $14,810,932.30
• Buffalo General Hospital — $15,580,690.05
• Sisters Hospital — $24,003,213.31
The CARES Act, approved by Congress on March 27, included $100 billion to support hospitals and other healthcare providers. On April 10, the first $30 billion was distributed. The second round of funding, $20 billion, was released on April 24. Higgins previously announced $71.87 million for local hospitals during those distribution cycles. Further funding announcements from HHS based on legislation approved by Congress to help all hospitals and health providers treating COVID-19 patients is expected.
